PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people, including a Plano firefighter, were injured after a car crashed into a ladder truck on Highway 75 Central Expressway early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 3, a Plano fire truck was sent to a crash near Spring Creek Parkway. Witnesses to the crash reported a patient was trapped in a vehicle with injuries. First responders treated and transported the patient to a nearby hospital, and while the truck was blocking traffic, another vehicle crashed into it — injuring one firefighter.
The firefighter was transported to Medical City Plano for evaluation and treatment, but has since been released. The driver of the second vehicle had to be extricated from the car and was also transported to Medical City Plano with serious injuries.
The victims identities have not been released at this time.
