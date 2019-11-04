EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dak Prescott threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, but things got way better for the Dallas Cowboys after that.
The Cowboys defeated the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on 37-18 on Monday night.
A black cat ran onto and around part of the field with about four minutes to go in the first half with the Cowboys trailing 9-3.
The cat appeared to be good luck for the Cowboys as they outscored the Giants the rest of the way 34-9.
Prescott shook off that interception on his first pass of the game and threw three touchdown passes, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 37-18 victory over the New York Giants in a Monday night game briefly delayed by an elusive black cat.
Prescott hit Blake Jarwin for a much-needed 42-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He added a 15-yarder to Michael Gallup and a 45-yarder to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter.
Brett Maher kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder in the waning seconds of the first half that gave Dallas the lead for good after falling behind 12-3 in the second quarter. Jourdan Lewis scored on a 63-yard fumble return in the final seconds.
The Cowboys improve to 5-3 and are in first place in the NFC East.
