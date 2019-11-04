EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans and players would like to forget about that dreaded Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys fell to the lowly New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

It’s kind of hard when the Jets have gone 0-3 since that Oct. 13 game and have been outscored 88-33. Nevertheless, Dallas fans and players are hoping that will be the lowest point of their season.

The Cowboys return to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Giants for a Monday night showdown of division rivals.

Although Dallas is 4-3 and lost three games in a row during the first half of the season, things seem to be pointing up for the team as they are coming off an impressive 37-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and a bye week.

The Cowboys will look to take care of business against the Giants, who are 2-6 on the season and have turned the keys over to rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. It looks to be a different team the Cowboys will go against since their win in the season opener.

The division matchup will also see the return of Jason Witten to Monday Night Football, except this time he’ll be on the field rather than the broadcast booth. He spent last season as a color analyst for ESPN’s Monday night coverage but soon announced his return to football with the Cowboys for this season.

As Dallas gets past the midpoint of the season, the weather conditions inevitably change, especially for NFC East games on the opponents’ turf. The Cowboys looked to prepare for the weather in the northeast by practicing outside last week.

However, the weather doesn’t seem to matter to a team that’s just there to win.

“Just go play. We’ve been a good road team in the past… Regardless of what the circumstances are, who you’re playing, when you’re playing, where you’re playing, just go play your best football,” head coach Jason Garrett said.

With a win, the Cowboys will keep their division lead as they remain neck-and-neck with the Eagles.

Winning is usually seen as the best medicine for low points in the season, so if the Cowboys can keep winning, fans and players can keep forgetting.