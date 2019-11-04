DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you see new signage and a blue light at your local gas station or convenience store in Dallas, it means the police department is closely monitoring it in real-time.
Dallas police are launching a new system Monday in an effort to prevent and combat crimes at local businesses at a faster rate. The department calls the new program “Starlight.”
Police say the new system uses software and cameras that let officers monitor convenience stores, gas stations and other retail outlets in real-time, allowing them to respond to crimes as they’re in progress.
According to police, the software can detect anomalies at the stores that may indicate crimes in progress. Officers monitoring the cameras will able to dispatch a response to those stores when something unusual happens.
For now, three stores that see a high volume of police response will be using the new system at launch. Those stores are:
- 7-Eleven at 2911 E. Ledbetter Road
- 7-Eleven at 2503 Lemmon Avenue
- Ferguson Food Mart and Texaco Gas Station at 11770 Ferguson Road
Police say cameras, signage and a blue light will let residents know that the store is using the new system and is being monitored.
