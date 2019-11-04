FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time both Dallas County and Tarrant County residents will be able to vote at any polling location across their county on Election Day this Tuesday, November 5.
Most of the items on the ballots are propositions and bonds, but in Tarrant County, early voting numbers show more than 44,000 people have cast ballots.
Now that Tarrant County residents will be able to vote wherever they would like on election day, County Judge Glen Whitley suggested this should create a lot more engagement.
Normally our off elections don’t have that good of a turn out so it will be interesting to see how many people show up tomorrow,” said Whitley.
In Dallas County, the voting sites are referred to as “Vote Centers.”
Tarrant County officials say this year’s elections will serve as test run for the presidential election in November 2020.
Polls in both counties open at 7:00 a.m.
Voters need to show a Texas ID to cast a ballot.
