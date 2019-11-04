DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – University Park police are asking for help finding the person who shot a CVS Pharmacy worker who was eight months pregnant.
The shooting happened Saturday morning at the store on Mockingbird Lane, next to the Southern Methodist University campus.
University Park police are reviewing video from the shopping center. A surveillance image from CVS provides the only description police have of the suspect: of a tall person, wearing heavy winter clothing and a mask.
It was around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when officers say the suspect walked into the store and demanded money, then shot the employee twice. Police say the suspect left without taking anything.
The woman who was shot was rushed to the hospital where she delivered a baby boy. Both mom and baby are in critical condition, according to University Park Police on Sunday. The victim has not been identified, due to her family’s wishes for privacy.
Some business owners in the same shopping center as the CVS are now looking at ways to increase security. University Park police investigators are also analyzing surveillance cameras in the area, looking for leads.
The owner of the nearby Roly Poly sandwich shop says he will donate all tips this week, up to $1,000, to the mom and baby.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the shooting is asked to call the University Park Police Department at 214-564-4148 or 214-987-5354.
You must log in to post a comment.