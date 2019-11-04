Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple days late, but who’s counting? North Texas quarterback Mason Fine wore a dinosaur costume following Halloween and his 52-26 win over UTEP on Saturday.
“Just continue to be who I am… soaking in every minute,” said Fine during a post game presser.
He threw threw for 332 yards and seven touchdowns — with no interceptions.
