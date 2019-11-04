DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged for allegedly sex trafficking two of her family members.
Victoria Bautista was charged on October 19 with two felonies – compelling prostitution and sex trafficking of persons under the age of 18. The charges involve a 16-year-old and a 11-year-old family member, police said.
The 11-year-old girl told police that the first sexual assault happened when they were staying at a motel in Mesquite. She said they were forced to have sex with three men who drove up in a black Mercedes-Benz and paid them before the encounter.
Several other similar crimes occurred during a period of several weeks with two of the three same men, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The third man in each offense was always different, the child told police.
During one of the alleged encounters, one of the johns hit the preteen on the head, and she lost consciousness, she said. She woke up to find one of the men having sex with her, the warrant states.
After the first encounter with the three men, Bautista asked them for the money and never asked if they were alright, according to the affidavit.
Bautista’s bond was set at $100,000 each charge – $200,000 total.
She has a previous criminal record that includes theft of car burglary in Texas and Florida.
