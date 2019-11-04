DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lyft driver was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting one of his clients and others in Dallas, according to an arrest affidavit.
Talyle Meaderds, 28, was arrested in October and charged with aggravated sexual assault for an alleged incident that happened on Aug. 1.
According to investigators, the victim of the Aug. 1 incident said she met Meaderds a couple of days before and that he identified himself as a Lyft driver and gave her his phone number.
She said she texted him and asked for a ride in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 in Dallas.
According to the affidavit, when she got into his vehicle, he raped her at gunpoint. He then took her cellphone and forced her out of his vehicle while he fired three gunshots.
Detectives later found that this case was similar to at least three other incidents, including one that was reported on Aug. 8. Meaderds was later positively identified as the suspect by victims of the alleged sexual assaults.
Meaderds remains in Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
