HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at Santa Fe High School last year has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts, his attorney said.
The determination means Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ trial will be delayed after it was set to begin in February.
Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis’ attorneys, said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent is expected later this week.
Pagourtzis will be sent to a state mental health facility, where he will stay for four to six months.
Poehl says prosecutors will go along with the experts’ findings.
Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School mass shooting in May 2018 that killed 10 people and wounded 13 others.
