



– A rideshare driver connected to at least four sexual assaults, also allegedly used a dating app to meet one woman who said she was a victim.

Dallas Police arrested Talyle Meaderd in October, after an arrest warrant affidavit says detectives recognized similarities in sexual assault cases they were working, and the victims in each picked the 28-year-old out of a photo lineup.

Andrea Robinson said she was attacked in August, after going to see a movie with Meaderd.

CBS 11 does not usually identify victims in sexual assault cases, but Robinson said she wanted to face the incident head-on and empower others, if they chose to, to also speak out.

“I can’t keep this to myself, because it’s going to build up and eat me alive, you know,” she said Monday. “So I’m going to go to the cops, do anything. Anything it takes to get him down.”

Robinson said Meaderd first contacted her on the dating app Badoo, before later talking with her on the phone.

The two went to a movie together, where she said he asked continually if she was ok, then seemed put off that she didn’t have money to split the bill.

After she asked him to drop her off near her home, she said Meaderd grabbed her from behind, and put a gun to her side, before an assault she described as humiliating and degrading.

“At the time, I was thinking, I’m going to die. I’m going to die because of nothing. He had the gun pointed at me. I was thinking about everything,” she said.

She said when it was over Meaderd told her she had 10 seconds to run. She ran to a house with a porch light on where someone called police for help.

The assault, including the count down to run, is similar to what another woman described to police in August.

An arrest warrant says she knew Meaderd as a driver for rideshare service Lyft, and sent him a text for a ride.

The warrant says after picking her up in south Dallas, he took her to a vacant lot and assaulted her.

Robinson said Meaderd was still using the dating app after her assault, which may have helped police identify him as a suspect.

The warrant says he told investigators he was a driver for both Lyft and Uber. Neither company immediately responded Monday to a request for comment.

Meaderd’s bond is three counts of aggravated sexual assault is set at $200,000.