CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – A vigil was held Sunday night in the hometown of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried at a South Texas beach. Authorities say the deaths of 48-year-oild James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides.
The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were missing, along with their truck and RV. Investigators say both vehicles were last seen on surveillance video between October 20th and 21st crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The driver was not James or Michelle.
