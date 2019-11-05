



– The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office take no action on Brandon Gonzales’ case and that he be released from custody.

Gonzales was charged with capital murder in the deaths of two people at The Party Venue on Saturday night, October 26 with bond set at $1,000,000.

Gonzales was arrested at a local car dealership where he worked as a mechanic.

The Hunt County Sheriff’ Randy Meeks said “the probable cause arrest was based on credible information and statements given to law enforcement. Law enforcement has diligently investigated this case and in the days since the arrest, additional information has come to light.”

Gonzales’ family has been saying all along, he was not the shooter.“

Not really having full evidence — no gun, nothing else — would you really throw away that man’s life because you’re trying to get the case done quickly?” asked his cousin Philip Williams late last month.

Sheriff Meeks said in a news release, “We will continue our investigative efforts into the shooting. We know there are many people who were present at the Party Venue on Sunday, October 27, 2019 who have not spoken with law enforcement. Though individuals may have reasons for not wishing to come forward, we ask that they do so and tell law enforcement what you saw and heard that night no matter how small the information may be. They may not know the importance of any information they have.”

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Hunt County Sherriff’s Office at 903-408-6800, or to remain anonymous you may contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.