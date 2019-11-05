UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CVS Pharmacy is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot a pregnant employee during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.
University Park Police released security images of the suspect at the store along Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway near SMU.
Police said the images are generating tips and hope the right tip that will lead to the shooter will come soon.
Police identified the victim as Orelia Hollins, 29.
She and her baby boy remain in critical condition, but she was able to tell investigators she did not recognize the person who shot her.
Surveillance video shows a masked man dressed in heavy winter clothing walking in and out of the CVS store around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said what you don’t see inside the store is the gunman demanding cash from one employee at the register who is struggling to get it open then shooting a visibly pregnant Hollins.
“He has a pretty distinctive walk as he’s walking into the store,” University Park Police Asst. Chief Jim Savage said.
