By J.D. Miles
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services is hoping the stray cat that stole the show for a bit during the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Monday Night Football game will bring more positive attention to what is often a symbol of bad luck.

Two black cats were adopted from their shelter on Tuesday, after that one in New Jersey came around at just the right time for the Cowboys.

“Often when they’re in these darker dimly-lit kennels and things like that, if they’re in the back people might walk right by them and not even noticed they are in there,” said Leah Backo of Dallas Animal Services. “I really hope the people see that and think black cats can be good luck.”

With the team trailing 9-3, the cat at MetLife Stadium ran around the field for a few minutes late in the first half. Then the Cowboys scored 10 more points before halftime. 

A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Cowboys ended up winning the game 37-18.

After their comeback win, the Cowboys named the black cat their player of the game.

In New York, the cat is said to be taking the blame for the loss.

NFL Gameday even posted the stray’s stats that ended when the feline ran through a stadium tunnel and into football folklore.

