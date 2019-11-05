DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas organization is looking to make its name known throughout the Metroplex among the likes of the Cowboys and Mavericks.

On Tuesday, Dallas-based Envy Gaming was named the eighth most valuable esports organization in the world by Forbes at a value of $170 million. The organization owns Team Envy, the Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel and the recently announced Dallas Empire for the Call of Duty League.

The company is headquartered at Victory Park in downtown Dallas and has contracted more than 60 professional esports players and coaches.

Envy Gaming was founded in 2007 by Mike Rufail and has made its name known through a catalogue of competitive games. Recently, it has incorporated its hometown name into two of its teams through the Fuel and Empire, giving Dallas a presence throughout the world.

The Fuel is part of the Overwatch League, which just finished its second year and where players compete with teams from around the world in front of sold-out crowds.

Overwatch League teams originally would only play their matchups in California. However, in its second year, the league experimented with having players compete at different venues hosted by a home team.

Earlier this year, the Fuel and the Allen Event Center hosted an Overwatch League Homestand, where thousands of fans were able to see their Dallas team in person.

Now, the Fuel will be hosting five more home games in the DFW Metroplex in 2020, giving North Texas fans and newcomers a chance to watch a Dallas team with global appeal.

The newly introduced Empire will be competing in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League in 2020.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who owns NBA 2K team Mavs Gaming, recently called owning an esports team an “awful business” in the U.S as he questions its value when compared with other countries in Asia.

Organizations like Envy Gaming are looking to break the skepticism surrounding esports as it continues to garner millions of viewers and followers.

As for the top of the Forbes list, the Team SoloMid and Cloud9 organizations are tied with a value of $400 million each.