



– An alarm is being sounded across North Texas following what Carter BloodCare in Bedford is describing as “a critically low level of supply” in their blood bank.

Dr. Laurie Sutor, the Chief Medical Officer at Carter BloodCare said, “We are probably less or have about one day’s supply. We are especially in need of RH negative blood types and O negative.”

The trend is being seen across the nation and it’s being attributed to an aging population of donors who have either stopped donating or scaled back their donations.

The lower blood supply means hospitals are having a tougher time stocking their shelves, and in the case of patients who need transfusion or platelets routinely, sometimes there is a delay in getting the blood products.

Now an “all call” is going out to a new generation of donors.

Dr. Sutor says the need is now, and not just during or after a large-scale emergency.

“We need new people to step up and take their place and we’re looking for those volunteers to come forward,” said Dr. Sutor.

People all across the Metroplex are being encouraged to donate at blood banks or blood drives in their areas.

Carter BloodCare is a nonprofit that serves about 50 Texas counties.