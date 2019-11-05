CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM/CNN) – Investigators have released a picture of a couple believed to have a connection to the deaths of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried at a South Texas beach.
The bodies of James and Michelle Butler were found in shallow graves on Padre Island Beach last Sunday. The pair had been traveling across the country in an RV, pulled by a pickup.
The man and woman in the picture above have been seen driving the dead couple’s stolen vehicle in Mexico. They’re being called persons of interest in the case.
Officials are working to identify the man driving the vehicle, who is believed to be from Corpus Christi. They say he has gauges (large, stretched out holes) in his ears and tattoos.
The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the couple or has information on the the murder of the Butlers to contact their office at 361-595-8500 or send an email to investigators.
