ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man has died after he was shot last week in a neighborhood in west Arlington, police say.
Police say Forrest Davis was pronounced dead at around 11 p.m. Monday after he was shot on Oct. 31 in the 2200 block of San Ramon Drive. He was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
The Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens police departments were able to arrest the suspect as he was seen running away from the shooting scene.
Michael Callihan, 20, was first charged with aggravated assault but he will now be charged with murder after Davis died from his injuries. Callihan was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Police say the motive for the shooting is still unknown as Callihan is being uncooperative.
