MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Neighbors are singing the praises of a teenager in Mansfield after a fire rescue overnight.
The blaze broke out at a house in the 4300 block of Gleneagles Drive, near National Parkway.
It was around 9:30 Monday evening when the 17-year-old was walking home and noticed fire and smoke coming a neighbor’s garage.
The teen knew a child living at the house usually was alone until his parents arrived later in the evening, so the high school student broke into the house and was able to rescue an 11-year-old inside.
No one was injured.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
