MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters are calling a 17-year-old a hero for saving a child from a burning home.
The home, in the 4300 block of Gleneagles Drive, is a total loss – but no one was hurt.
It was around 9:30 Monday evening when the teenager, who was walking home from swim practice, saw fire and smoke coming his neighbor’s garage. He knew an 11-year-old who lives at the house sometimes alone while waiting for his parents in the evening.
Realizing he was at the house before anyone else, firefighters say the teen called 911, knocked on the door, and when no one answered made the decision to go into the house through the burning garage. Once inside he found the 11-year-old asleep.
The high schooler was able to get the younger boy out just as his parents arrived to see their home engulfed in flames.
Mansfield Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Smith said the teen was, “Very brave and we’re glad that where most people like to bring out their cell phones and record everything, that he was… he felt compelled to act.”
Smith says the department is looking at possibly recognizing the teenager and giving him an award at an upcoming city council meeting.
The family that loss their home is staying at a nearby hotel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
