Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father in South Texas and was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities say.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Jaya Trevino after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said she was taken by her father, 33-year-old Juan Alejandro Trevino, during a “family violence assault.”
Juan Trevino allegedly assaulted Jaya’s mother at her home, according to local reports. He then grabbed the child and drove away.
Authorities said Jaya was found safely Tuesday morning at around 8:40 a.m. Her father was also found and was arrested by the sheriff’s office.
You must log in to post a comment.