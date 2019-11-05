  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Gage Smith, high school football, Praying, Sherman High School, Texas, Ty Jordan, viral photo, West Mesquite High School

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A photo of two Texas high school football players praying is spreading across social media as it shows the bond between opponents when it comes to off-the-field realities.

Sherman High School senior Gage Smith was seen kneeling down in prayer with West Mesquite High School player Ty Jordan as they thought of Jordan’s mother, who is battling cancer.

“I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom and his family,” Smith told KXII.

Smith told KXII that he played with Jordan on a select team before they became opponents that evening. After the game, their thoughts were on more than just football.

Photos of their moment together grabbed the hearts of many on Facebook. A post from Jordan’s aunt has been shared over 150,000 times.

“To see what it blew up I was very surprised by it, and I wasn’t expecting it to be like that you know. I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family,” Smith told KXII.

Sherman High School coach J.D. Martinez praised Smith for being a leader for his team.

“He’s a true leader and he has compassion and it followed through for a lot of the guys on the team,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the pictures were taken by his wife and were then passed over to Jordan’s aunt.

“Football brings people together in so many different ways, and that was just one example of it that night,” Smith said.

Comments