SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A photo of two Texas high school football players praying is spreading across social media as it shows the bond between opponents when it comes to off-the-field realities.

Sherman High School senior Gage Smith was seen kneeling down in prayer with West Mesquite High School player Ty Jordan as they thought of Jordan’s mother, who is battling cancer.

“I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom and his family,” Smith told KXII.

Smith told KXII that he played with Jordan on a select team before they became opponents that evening. After the game, their thoughts were on more than just football.

Photos of their moment together grabbed the hearts of many on Facebook. A post from Jordan’s aunt has been shared over 150,000 times.

“To see what it blew up I was very surprised by it, and I wasn’t expecting it to be like that you know. I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family,” Smith told KXII.

Sherman High School coach J.D. Martinez praised Smith for being a leader for his team.

“He’s a true leader and he has compassion and it followed through for a lot of the guys on the team,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the pictures were taken by his wife and were then passed over to Jordan’s aunt.

“Football brings people together in so many different ways, and that was just one example of it that night,” Smith said.