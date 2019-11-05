



A 7-year-old Texas girl who joined a police department to fight “the bad guys” in her body has died after a battle with cancer, police announced Tuesday morning.

Abigail Arias was sworn in as an honorary officer with the Freeport Police Department in February as it was her dream to join the force.

The department wanted to make her dream come true after she was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer in children. Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey had said chemotherapy and radiation treatment weren’t working for Arias.

Garivey broke down in tears as he swore in the child as Officer Arias 758.

“She is no doubt God-sent,” Garivey said in February. “Her story brought peace officers from all over today into one room and it was a magical moment for all who were in attendance.”

On Tuesday, the department announced on Facebook that Arias had passed away in the morning surrounded by her family and friends.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel,” the department said. “… Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come.”

Along with the statement, Freeport police also posted a portrait of Arias in uniform as they said goodbye to their “angel.”