THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department is encouraging officers to stay in shape in order to stay employed.

The department is implementing new minimum physical fitness requirements for its police officers.

“We will do everything we can to make sure the officers are bringing their level of fitness up to what the citizens want from them,” said Police Chief David Coulon.

The Colony Police Department recently sent two officers to a DPS fitness academy in Austin. They are now certified personal trainers who can help develop individual workout and nutrition plans for officers as they prepare to meet the new fitness standards.

“My hope is to have officers be here longer, to be healthier, to be held accountable for their fitness,” said Detective Dewayne Kyle, one of the officers who completed the specialized training.

He is determined to change the misconceptions people have about police, especially that stereotype of a donut-loving cop.

“I don’t event hardly touch donuts now because of that,” said Kyle. “I do like them, but I don’t touch them.”

Kyle says it’s not just about appearance – fitness impacts how officers do their jobs.

The new standards and testing methods The Colony is adopting are the same used by DPS troopers, minus the controversial waistline requirement.

DPS is currently facing a lawsuit for requiring men’s waists to measure at no more than 40 inches and women’s no more than 35 inches.

“I don’t think we’re ready to take that step just yet,” said Chief Coulon. “That’s something they added on after they’ve begun this program, and they’re still kind of testing the waters to see how that’s going to work out.”

Officers will be given multiple chances to pass the new tests before they’re put on a six-month fitness improvement plan.

If they still can’t pass after that, they could possible be fired.

“We want to keep these officers here,” Chief Coulon said. “We also want them to be healthy and resilient enough to do their jobs.”