KILLEEN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Family members of the more than one dozen people who lost their lives in the shooting massacre at the Fort Hood military post have marked the 10th anniversary of the attack.

A ceremony was held Tuesday at the base in Killeen, Texas, to remember the victims of the November 5, 2009, attack. Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when then-U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Hasan opened fire at the base.

A fallen soldiers memorial is seen in front of a podium at a November 10, 2009 service for the 13 victims of the Fort Hood shooting rampage. (credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Hasan was sentenced to death for the killings. But the Killeen Daily Herald reports that many of the victims’ families expressed frustration that no execution date has been set for the now 49-year-old, who is among four soldiers on military death row.

