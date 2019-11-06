Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two brothers were found shot inside an apartment in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning and police are searching for the suspected gunman.
Police say they responded to shooting call just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Altamesa Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found the two victims who had been shot multiple times. Police say they are brothers.
The two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to MedStar.
No arrests have been made as police continue to search for the suspect. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.
You must log in to post a comment.