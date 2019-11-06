BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people have been injured after a shooting at a home in Burleson early Wednesday morning, police say.
The shooting happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Timber Ridge Drive.
According to police, a man called 911 and said he was shot. When officers arrived, he told them that there were two others who were shot inside the home.
The three victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The victims have not been identified but police said their ages are 21, 27 and 28. Police also said one of the victims was shot in the head.
Police are still investigating the scene and have not released any information on a suspected gunman. Police said there were two other people inside the home at the time of the shooting and that one of them left the scene with the suspect.
The other person who wasn’t shot is being interviewed. Police do not believe the shooting was random.
You must log in to post a comment.