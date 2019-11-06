COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators have confirmed it was four North Texas high school students who were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in the town of Lavon.
Police have not released the names of the victims, but say 2 teenaged boys and 2 teenaged girls were traveling in a pickup along Highway 78 when the truck hydroplaned, crossed the median and slammed into a passenger van traveling south.
Three people inside that van were hurt. They were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It isn’t known if they remain hospitalized.
The four dead teenagers were all students at Community High School. The school is in the Community Independent School District, which covers most of southeastern Collin County.
After it was confirmed students from their district had lost their lives, administrators released a statement that said, in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and with the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together.”
Counselors will be available at the school this morning to support students, faculty and staff.
Lavon is about 16 miles east of Plano.
