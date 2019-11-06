



– CBS 11 News has learned the identity of the four North Texas high school students killed in a crash Tuesday evening in the town of Lavon.

The family of Jordan Kidd confirmed the 17-year-old is one of the victims. Kidd was the son of a captain with the Nevada Fire Department.

The other victims were identified later as Andrew Miller, 17, Marilynn Dominguez, 16 and Secily Lackey, 16.

It was late Tuesday when investigators revealed four high school students had been killed in the accident on State Highway 78 near Business 78/Main Street.

Officials said then it was 2 teenaged boys and 2 teenaged girls who were killed when the pickup they were traveling in hydroplaned, crossed the median and slammed into a passenger van.

Three people inside that van were hurt. They were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It isn’t known if they remain hospitalized.

Jordan Kidd and the other teens who perished were all students at Community High School. The school is in the Community Independent School District, which covers most of southeastern Collin County. Counselors are on the campus today to support students, faculty and staff.

After it was confirmed students from their district had lost their lives, administrators released a statement that said, in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and with the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together.”

The three schools in the area have all lowered their flags to half-staff to remember the lives lost.

Lavon is about 16 miles east of Plano.