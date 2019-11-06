(CBSDFW.COM) – Texans voted to ban leaders from imposing any state income tax for the near future. That was one of the biggest decisions made during election day Tuesday.
Voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 4 76-24. Now that it’s approved, it will require a two-thirds majority in each of the Texas House and Texas Senate before lawmakers could call for a voter referendum on a state income tax. As of now, each chamber only needed a simple majority.
Voters also approved Proposition 3, which is very relevant in North Texas after last month’s tornadoes that ravaged through Dallas County. It will allow the legislature to provide a temporary property tax exemption in an area declared a disaster by the governor.
A constitutional amendment was also passed that will allow police K-9 units and other animals to live with their handlers when they go into retirement. Until now, many law enforcement animals were considered state property and could only be auctioned off or faced euthanasia.
One of the ten amendments failed to pass tonight, and that was Proposition 1. This would have allowed elected municipal judges to serve in more than one city or town at the same time. Only appointed municipal judges can continue to do this.
