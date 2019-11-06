DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to ID a man who attacked a woman and threatened others in an Oak Lawn strip center last month.
Breanna Deliseo said three weeks ago, a man came to her business, Wall Street Cleaners, and started smashing the door.
After running out of the back, Deliseo said the suspect went to another business — hitting an employee in the chest with a hammer. That victim was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK.
For Deliseo, she thinks the suspect has a specific target in mind.
“I think he enjoys it. I think he loves the fear in women. I think he targets women,” she said.
However, she said that everybody should be cautious of the man.
“I think that everybody — not even just women — should be very cautious of him because he has nothing to lose,” Deliseo said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.
