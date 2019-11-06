



– A second fatal fentanyl overdose will likely be connected to a drug trafficking ring that investigators say included a Plano Police detective and a Park Cities mother of 10.

That revelation was made during a hearing in Sherman on Wednesday.

The lead detective on this case is a Dallas Police narcotics officer working with a DEA task force.

He revealed a new fentanyl overdose this week in the DFW area will be tied to this organization and likely lead to more charges.

The parents of former Plano Police Detective Eric Dockery left the federal courthouse in Sherman after a judge denied their plea to released the 45-year-old on bond.

That’s because prosecutors presented evidence that showed Dockery not only bought and sold counterfeit opioids for a 10-member drug trafficking ring, he also tried to protect the operation from being exposed after the overdose death last December of Ryan Pearson inside his Fairview apartment.

The 29-year-old victim took what he thought was an oxycodone pill that turned out to be fentanyl.

Authorities say Dockery was helping his fellow dealers with an offer of free gun training and sent a text to one saying, “I’m having that license to carry class if you want to get in. No one will fail. I teach proper shooting in the class.”

After authorities conducted search warrants of Park Cities homes connected to the drug ring including mother of 10, Gina Corwin-Bishop, then-Detective Dockery sent the head of the trafficking ring Gary Collin Bussell a text message that read, “Just gonna say I ain’t going to distance myself bro. You’re my friend. Laying here running (expletive) through my head trying to figure out what I can come up with to help. Just wish I knew what they knew.”

Dockery’s attorney revealed Dockery developed an opioid addiction after suffering an on-duty injury.

He will remain in jail until all 10 defendants go on trial in January.