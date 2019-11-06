WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday upholding the Second Amendment which protects citizens’ “inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms.”

In July, the Commissioners’ Court decided to remove a lockdown of the Historic Courthouse doors, which had prohibited License to Carry holders from carrying within the building.

The reopening of the courthouse included unrestricted access to any of the four main entrances while allowing Licensed to Carry holders the right to carry once again while on premise (excluding the two utilized court rooms).

The Commissioners’ Court determined “it was unconstitutional to restrict citizens’ from practicing their Second Amendment rights.”

The resolution designates Ellis County a Second Amendment “Sanctuary County.”

An excerpt from the resolution states: “This Commissioners Court will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing law that unconstitutionally infringes on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

Twelve Ellis County residents participated in the Commissioners’ Court session urging the court to approve of the resolution, the county said in a news release.

“Our gun rights are being taken away daily,” said local resident Kathy Ponce, “The Second Amendment shall not be infringed upon.”

Ellis County Judge Todd Little reflected upon the decision saying, “I pledged to the Ellis County citizens to always fight for their Second Amendment rights, today was about the people, and the commitment to defend their freedoms.”

Commissioner Paul Perry added on by expressing “the importance of government officials to make it clear that they stand by the Constitution.”

Ellis County joins other “sanctuary counties” in Texas including Edwards, Hudspeth, Presidio, Mitchell, Hood, Smith and Parker County.

Here is the full resolution: