



Former Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Dwaine Caraway has returned to Dallas and is behind bars at the county jail.

CBS 11 News has yet to determine why exactly Caraway is back.

He’s currently serving a 4 1/2 year sentence at a federal prison after his conviction for taking bribes from people involved in the Dallas County Schools scandal.

In August of 2018, Caraway pled guilty after admitting he accepted $450,000 from a company that was selling stop-arm cameras for buses owned by the now defunct Dallas Co. Schools.

In exchange, Caraway gained support of the council and voted for a city ordinance to make the stop arm camera program work.

In court, Caraway told the judge: “I made a mistake… I let the poison come in under the door and let it get under my nose…”

He continued, “I’ve embarrassed the city. I’m ashamed, I’m remorseful… I deserve and respect everything that is coming to me.”

The judge said something that went on for six years was no mistake and she called it a grave betrayal.

Among those who spoke to the judge on Caraway’s behalf was Khalil Coffield, who called him a father figure.

“He was part of the reason why I decided to go to college, the first in my family to go to college. Not only go to college but graduate with a degree and have a full time job in corporate America.”

Pearl Hicks said years ago, Caraway helped her keep her home when she and her husband went into foreclosure.

“He will always be in my heart and in my heart he is an honest man,” said Hicks.

Caraway’s latest mugshot shows him dressed in a black and white striped jumpsuit, smiling slightly but looking more frail than when he was last in the public eye months ago.