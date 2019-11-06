FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth lit up its historic Pioneer Tower Wednesday night for the first time in nearly 40 years.
The new lights, mounted behind walls of new glass blocks from New Zealand, are part of a $4.7 million refurbishment of the tower, that included reinforcing and repairing the 83-year-old structure.
Standing more than 200 feet above the Will Rogers Memorial Center, the re-lighting was timed to coincide with the opening of the Dickies Arena next door in the city’s Cultural District.
“This is our way of saying, this is important, keep it up, keep it up for the future and you’ll see the benefits of the kind of things we’ve seen in the last 80 years here,” said Richard Zavala, the city’s public events director.
The new LED lighting will be programmed to celebrate holidays and special events.
Repairs to cracks in the exterior stone are expected to be finished by December.
A public art project is also planned for the tower.
Video would be projected onto the walls for special presentations.
