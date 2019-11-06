ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers released more images Wednesday to show how their future home is coming along, including the brick arches in the concourse of Globe Life Field.
Finishing touches are also being made to the retractable roof, the main reason voters approved the construction of a new stadium for the Rangers, to keep out the oppressive summer heat.
The work involves the merging the retractable roof trusses together.
All five truss sections are expected to be completely connected by next week, marking a major milestone in the retractable roof.
Work is now underway on the indoor concession stands and restaurants.
The Rangers said Globe Life Field is about 84% complete.
Globe Life Field, across the street from the Rangers former home, Globe Life Park, is set to open next March.
