SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school in Southlake was placed on lockout and students were confined to the building after a city crew accidentally cut a gas line along White Chapel Boulevard.

It was around 9:00 a.m. when the gas line rupture forced the closure of White Chapel from Southlake Boulevard to Highway 114.

The smell of natural gas in the air prompted administrators to place Carroll High School on a temporary lockout — keeping all students indoors. A shuttle service between the school and Carroll Senior High was also suspended.

No other campuses were impacted and no homes or businesses in the area were evacuated. Officials with fire and police say there is not a danger to students or residents.

Just after 10:00 a.m. officials said White Chapel would be closed until at least noon, as repairs continue.

