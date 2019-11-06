Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for two men who wrapped a chain around an ATM at the 7-Eleven on Commerce Street and yanked it out of the store with a truck.
The brazen theft happened at about 3:07 a.m. Wednesday morning in downtown. Police said both suspects are African American.
One of the men tied the other end of the chain to a black Ford pickup truck with silver running boards. Then the driver drove the truck forward, ripping the ATM out of the floor and pulled it out the door.
The suspects then threw the ATM into the bed of the truck and fled the location.
Responding officers flooded the area, but were unable to locate the truck.
The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.