Election 2019Breaking Down 2019 Texas Election Results
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:7-Eleven, ATM, Crime, DFW News, dpd, Money, News, suspects, theft, Truck, Wanted Men

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for two men who wrapped a chain around an ATM at the 7-Eleven on Commerce Street and yanked it out of the store with a truck.

The brazen theft happened at about 3:07 a.m. Wednesday morning in downtown. Police said both suspects are African American.

One of the men tied the other end of the chain to a black Ford pickup truck with silver running boards. Then the driver drove the truck forward, ripping the ATM out of the floor and pulled it out the door.

The suspects then threw the ATM into the bed of the truck and fled the location.

Responding officers flooded the area, but were unable to locate the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments