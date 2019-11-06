Election 2019Breaking Down 2019 Texas Election Results
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Ignacia Garcia, who went missing Saturday night.

Police said Garcia was last seen around 8 p.m. Nov. 2, in the 10500 block of Dawn Drive.

Ignacia Garcia (Dallas Police Department)

She is described as a 13-year-old, white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call DPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

