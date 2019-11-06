Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network works to fight pancreatic cancer through research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. You can walk to end pancreatic cancer at this year’s Purplestride.
About half a million babies are born premature every year. March of Dimes is working to change that. Register now for the Fort Worth Run for Babies, benefitting March of Dimes.
Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastation addiction causes families. At this year’s Rise Up Against Addiction 5K we can be stronger than addiction.
Aids Outreach Center (AOC) educates the public about HIV prevention while offering free and/or low-cost services to HIV+ individuals and their families.
The Red Ribbon 5K Run, benefitting AOC, is November 30 at Trinity Park in Fort Worth. It’s the walk to remember those who we have lost to AIDS and celebrate those living with HIV.
