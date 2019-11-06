Comments
UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – Police released dispatch audio of the moments right after a pregnant CVS store employee was shot by an armed robber in University Park.
Orelia Hollins, 29, was eight months pregnant when she was shot Saturday morning at the CVS on Mockingbird and 75. She had emergency surgery to deliver her son, and they are both still in the hospital.
“She’s getting better, but not getting anything more than what we’ve reported… she’s improving everyday,” said University Park Police Asst. Chief Jim Savage.
There is now a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the armed robber.
