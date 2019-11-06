North Texas Election Results Here
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – A growing list of celebrities and a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers are the latest to call on Governor Greg Abbott to halt the execution of a death row inmate amid what the lawmakers call a “cloud of doubt surrounding his guilt.”

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed. (credit: The Dr. Phil Show)

Rodney Reed, who maintains his innocence in the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites, has garnered high-profile supporters iincluding “Dr. Phil” McGraw and Kim Kardashian West, who tweeted at Abbott to “do the right thing.”

With his November 20 execution date looming, celebrities including Rihanna, T.I., Meek Mill, Questlove, Gigi Hadid, Busta Rhymes, Pusha T, Seth Green and Janelle Monáe have also offered their support.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Entire Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

