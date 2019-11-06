SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Can you smell what this woman is cooking? If you can, authorities in Southlake need your help.
According to Southlake DPS, a woman — who appeared to be wearing an outfit that resembled the famous attire of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 1996 — went into a Best Buy in Lewisville on Oct. 17 and allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy $5,600 worth of computers.
Authorities said she then went to a Best Buy in Denton to make the same kind of purchase, totaling about $11,000 in fraud.
Southlake DPS released a surveillance image of the alleged thief (pictured on the left) and pointed out the outfit she was wearing. The image was posted on the department’s social media pages alongside the 1996 photo of Johnson as the outfits appeared to somewhat match — from the necklace down to the fanny pack.
However, she wasn’t finished, according to Southlake DPS. They said she also allegedly tried to open a Sam’s Club credit card several days later using the same victim’s information but was declined.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 817.748.8915.
