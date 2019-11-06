THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — This female vocal trio is from London, England. Formed in 2004, the current members are Marcella Puppini, Kate Mullins and Emma Smith. The name of the group is purportedly a tribute to the 1940’s vocal group, The Andrews Sisters, yet they are not related.
The Puppini Sisters recorded a holiday song that I heard today on SIRIUS XM 73 called, “Mele Kalikimaka,” a Hawaiian-themed Christmas song written in 1949 by Robert Alex Anderson. The name of the song translates to “Merry Christmas.” Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters recorded it in 1950, and has been used in several theatrical motion pictures. The Puppini Sisters recorded this song in 2010 and was on their album “Christmas With The Puppini Sisters.” The song runs two minutes and 56 seconds on the Verve label.
I think you will like it!
