Comments
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two McKinney high school students were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after they were hit by a pickup truck, police say.
Police responded to the call at around 7 a.m. on McDonald Street near Elm Street in the downtown area of McKinney.
Police say the students, ages 14 and 16, were hit while crossing the street and trying to beat the traffic.
They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say one suffered a broken femur while another a broken leg.
According to police, the driver of the pickup truck stopped at the scene and won’t face charges.
You must log in to post a comment.