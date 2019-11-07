WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Radar | Details | Colder Temps Moving In
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is in custody after police responded to a call about someone being barricaded inside an apartment in Denton with multiple guns.

Police say they worked the incident in the 400 block of Ame Drive off of Loop 288.

Police say the incident started after a shots fired call at the apartment complex. There were no reports of any injuries.

One person was eventually taken into custody without incident. That person’s identity has not yet been released and it’s currently unknown what charges he or she may face.

