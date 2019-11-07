ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grammy-nominated singer Ellie Goulding will be performing during the Dallas Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium, the team announced Thursday.
Her performance will happen during halftime of the game against the Buffalo Bills and will be broadcast on CBS 11 in the DFW Metroplex.
The team said the halftime show will also kick off the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign that provides shelter, meals and other services for people in need during the holidays.
“I am honored to perform at the Dallas Cowboys halftime show and kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.” Goulding said in a news release. “With so many people in need, I believe it’s our duty to help, and I encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army. The money they raise during the Red Kettle Campaign will change lives for the better all year long.”
Goulding was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for her single “Love Me Like You Do.” This year, she has released three singles in anticipation of her upcoming fourth album.
You must log in to post a comment.