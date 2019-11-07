



– It’s been a hard, emotional week for first responders in Lavon following the deaths of four teens in a crash Tuesday night, and on Thursday night they are meeting to talk about it.

Two days after the four Community ISD 16 and 17-year-olds in a pickup heading down State Highway 78 died in a head-on collision, a memorial continues to grow.

Authorities are not ready to explain what caused the pickup to lose control but the road was wet.

At Community High School and several other surrounding schools, students and teachers wore blue in honor of the two girls and two boys that died.

First responders from Lavon are meeting with Wylie’s critical incident stress management team to discuss the emotional fallout from what they witnessed.

The police chief and fire chief say the accident scene was horrific, but having to tell families they’ve lost children was the hardest part for them.

“Everybody knew one of the victims or their families and everybody’s just heartbroken over it,” said Lavon Police Chief Mike Jones.

“You see these kids,” said Lavon Fire Chief Danny Anthony. “I’ve seen them at school. I’ve helped teach them CPR at the high school and stuff, so I’ve seen these kids. It’s tough because we do know them.”

Police and firefighters were on the scene for more than ten hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It could be weeks before there is a clearer picture of how this deadly crash happened, investigators said.