WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Radar | Details | Colder Temps Moving In
Filed Under:Bastrop County, dna, Dr. Phil, Dr. Phil McGraw, execution, execution date, fiance, Innocence Project, Jimmy Fennell, Murder, Oprah, Oprah Winfrey, Rodney Reed, Stacey Stites, Texas News


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — Oprah Winfrey is speaking out about the Rodney Reed death row case in Texas, urging Governor Greg Abbott to “take a pause” on the execution scheduled for November 20.

In addition to celebrities and lawmakers calling for the conviction to be overturned, more than 2 million people have signed a “Free Rodney Reed” petition online.

Reed was convicted of raping and killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites back in 1996. But he says the two were in a consensual relationship and maintains his innocence.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Entire Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments