NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — Oprah Winfrey is speaking out about the Rodney Reed death row case in Texas, urging Governor Greg Abbott to “take a pause” on the execution scheduled for November 20.
In addition to celebrities and lawmakers calling for the conviction to be overturned, more than 2 million people have signed a “Free Rodney Reed” petition online.
Reed was convicted of raping and killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites back in 1996. But he says the two were in a consensual relationship and maintains his innocence.
